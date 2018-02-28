Two arrested for ATV's and trailer theft in Jackson, MO

Two Jackson, MO men were arrested for stealing two ATV's and a pull behind trailer from a residence in Jackson.

On Friday, February 23, the Jackson Police Department began an investigation into the theft.

Justin L. Brandy and Jarret S. Lincoln were arrested and charged with the felony of stealing.

The ATV's and the trailer were recovered.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved