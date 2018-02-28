Jackson, MO man arrested for domestic assault

A Jackson man was arrested on Friday, February 23, on domestic assault charges.

On Thursday, February 22, the Jackson Police Department responded to a domestic assault call on the 700 block of Oak St. in Jackson, Mo.

When officers responded to the scene, the male suspect had left the scene.

Officers were unable to find the suspect.

The next day, officers returned back to the address to conduct a follow-up investigation.

59-year-old Steven J. Pettigrew was found and resisted arrest by officers.

A struggle happened with officers and Pettigrew before they were able to place him into custody.

Pettigrew was arrested and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with domestic assault and resisting arrest.

His bond is set for $20,000 cash only.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved