5 arrested on drug charges after search of residence in Mt. Vernon, IL

Police in Mt. Vernon, Illinois arrested five suspects and found methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis and drug equipment on the morning of February 27.

John McCowen, 47 , was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis with Intent to deliver, possession of hypodermic syringe and possession of drug equipment.

Duston McCowen, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug equipment.

Megan Pigg, 37, Elisha Hayes, 32, and Jennifer Burke, 45 were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

According to members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team aided in executing a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Mt. Vernon.

Officials obtained the search warrant through an investigation conducted by the MVPD Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s office. The investigation indicated that heroin was being sold from the residence.

Five subjects were taken into custody as the residence was secured. Afterward, a search was conducted by the Narcotics Division.

A search of the residence revealed quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis and drug equipment.

