Families of Perryville tornado attend special dinner

A dinner will be held at the American Legion for families who lost their homes to the EF4 tornado. (Source: KFVS)

All the families who lost their homes to an EF4 tornado in Perryville a year before were invited to a dinner on Wednesday night, February 28.

The families were guests of honor at the event that started at 6 p.m at the American Legion Hall in Perryville.

People sat down and shared what they all had in common, their homes were either damaged or completely lost.

Painted rocks decorated the tables, all painted by local girl scouts. People were encouraged to take the rocks and put them in their home or yard to remind them of the progress they've made this year.

“You’ll notice these rocks are study and heavy," said Jennifer Steiler. "They represent the back-breaking work that it took to begin this recovery process. Each one carries today’s date and it’s a note for you that you are stronger today than a year ago.”

People were also given weather radios to take home. Organizers say they want to make sure that everyone has one in case something like this happens again.

