Court hearing Wednesday in Missouri governor's indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are due back in court for a hearing on the felony indictment of the Republican governor.

A firm trial date could be set during the Wednesday hearing before St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison. The judge previously set a tentative trial date of May 14.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges that Greitens took an unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair during a sexual encounter in the basement of his home in March 2015.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denies committing a crime. He says the investigation by the local prosecutor is politically motivated.

