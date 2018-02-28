Altercation in Perry Co., IL leaves one with stab wound to abdomen

They received a 911 call reference an altercation that may have left one with knife injuries. (Source: KFVS)

According to officials, one man has a stab wound to the abdomen after an altercation in Perry County, Illinois.

Kenneth Couch, of Cutler, was taken into custody by officers without incident. Couch is currently incarcerated at the Perry County Jail waiting for bond to be set.

The Perry County Sheriff's office said on Sunday, Feb. 25, 911 got a call about an incident that may have left one person with knife injuries. It happened around 4 p.m.

Deputies and officials from the Steeleville Police Department, Randolph County Deputies and Conservation Police, responded to the incident in Cutler, Il.

They found Ryan Phoenix of Cutler, with a stab wound to the abdomen outside of a residence. Cutler First Responders tended to Phoenix after officers secured the scene and Phoenix was taken to an area hospital.

