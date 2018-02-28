Fire crews look into smell of smoke at Walgreens in Cape Girardeau

Crews are investigating at Walgreens in Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)

Cape Girardeau fire crews said they are looking into a report of the smell of smoke at Walgreens on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The smell of electrical smoke was reported on Wednesday morning, February 28.

Fire crews said there is no report of flames or any visible fire.

