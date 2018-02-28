First Alert: Light showers and fog

Severe storm outlook for today/tonight keeps the slight risk area to our south. (Source: KFVS)

Radar estimate shows that the overnight/morning rainfall was mostly less than an inch. (Source: KFVS)

The last day of February is not the best of days.

Grant Dade says we are seeing a few areas of light showers along with lots of low clouds and fog. This will continue into the evening hours.

Temperatures will continue to be mild for this time of the year. After midnight a cold front will approach the area and we could see a few thunderstorms, especially in our northern counties.

Right now, the threat of severe weather remains low. Low by morning will be in the upper 40s north to middle 50s south.



Thursday we will start off cloudy with a few showers.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest bringing in drier air and many areas will see at least a little sun during the afternoon hours.

Highs will range from the middle 50s far north to near 60 far south.



