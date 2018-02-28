This week in country music: 2000 Tim McGraw

How about some country music this morning.

Let's dip into the archives and see what was playing on country radio 18 years ago.

For the first week of March in the year 2000, Billboard Magazine's country chart had Toby Keith at number five with How Do You Like Me Now. It was a huge comeback hit for Keith. It became his four number one single and his first chart topper since 1997. How Do You Like Me Now spend five weeks in the top spot. Billboard ranked it as the number one country song of the year.

At number four was the Dixie Chicks with Cowboy Take Me Away. It was a number one hit for the Chicks and became one of their signature songs.

Lonestar was red hot at the time. Their song Smile was in the number three spot. It was the band's fourth of nine number one singles. From 1999 to 2001, Lonestar chalked up five of those nine chart toppers.

In the runner-up spot for this week in 2000 was Mark Wills with Back at One. The song was originally a pop hit for Brian McKnight at the end of 1999. Two months after McNight's hit the pop charts, Wills released a cover version which peaked at number two on the country chart.

Back at One was held out of the top spot by Tim McGraw's My Best Friend. It was the third single form his album A Place In the Sun. It was also his 11th number one hit. My Best Friend also crossed over to the pop charts peaking at number 29 on the Hot 100.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.