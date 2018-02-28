5 things to know Feb. 28

Good morning it is Wednesday, February 28.

We’ll have scattered rain with pockets of heavy showers this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the storms will not get severe, this morning.

The rain will let up by late morning or early afternoon. But you can expect it again after sunset. There is a flood warning for Western Kentucky.

Evening storms aren’t expected to be severe, but there is always a chance they could hit severe limits.

The rain moves out by Thursday afternoon but the wind moves in. Highs will be in the 50s.

Your weekend looks dry and seasonably warm. There will be sunshine and the highs will be in the 50s.

