Rebuilding Perryville is a long road

The road to rebuild is long for those still recovering from the EF4 tornado that went through Perryville, Missouri on February 28, 2017.

That includes people like Calvin Ehlers. He originally built his house in 1981 but is rebuilding now.

"There's been a few night's I've been out here till 10 o'clock or later," said Ehlers. "It just depends on what needs to be done."

Things like the electrical Ehlers takes care of himself. He uses notes to help him remember where the lines are supposed to be running. For him, it's a form of therapy. The more he keeps his mind off the destruction, the better.

"I found I said for me my easy escape was staying busy and occupied," said Ehlers. "If I had to much time to think about it, it bothered me more."

Through the front window the destruction is still visible; scars from the tornado littering his front yard.

"The more I look at it now even though I still see all the scars, you kind of look at it and go, dude, it looks like a whole new subdivision starting out."

But through the rebuilding process, he has also found hope through every rung climbed and hole drilled. Making his way down the long road to recovery.

