Homecoming king, queen crowned at RLC

Lane Bradley and Amy Kovarik were crowned the Rend Lake College 2018 Homecoming King and Queen (Source: RLC)

Rend Lake College announced the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the Warriors basketball game against Lincoln Trail College.

Lane Bradley of Steeleville, representing the Culinary Arts Club, and Amy Kovarik of Sesser, representing the Student Ambassadors, were crowned King and Queen.

Other king candidates were Brady Bibbs of Hornersville, Mo. and Garrett Jones of Bluford. Two other queen candidates were Kelsey Krutsinger of Flora and Madison Webb of Dahlgren.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.