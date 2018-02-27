H.S. basketball scores 2/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. basketball scores 2/27

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
H.S. Basketball games for 2/27 (Source: Raycom Media)
Here are the Heartland high school boys and girl basketball scores for Feb. 27.

IL Boys Basketball 

Webber 50
Goreville 58

Wesclin 76
Anna-Jonesboro 50

Benton 53
Marion 77

Carbondale 54
Metropolis 47

MO Boys Basketball

Scott County Central 81
Advance 91 OT

Eminence 76
Dora 61

Cape Central 54
Notre Dame 52

Sikeston 62
Dexter 32

Farmington
North County

Poplar Bluff 68
Fox 39

Jackson 84
Seckman 37

MO Girls Basketball

Scott County Central 46
Advance 8

South Iron 40
Bradleyville 47

