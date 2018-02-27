City of Mayfield plans to sue Graves Co. Board of Education, superintendent, Board members

The City of Mayfield, Kentucky announced it intends to file a new lawsuit against the Graves County Board of Education, the superintendent and the Board members.

According to the city, on January 5, 2016, the Graves County Board of Education sent a letter to the mayor and city council objecting to the city's annexation of properties owned by the Graves County Board of Education.

The city said this resulted in two lawsuits and appeals to both the Kentucky Court of Appeals and the Kentucky Supreme Court, which the city won.

According to the city, the Board of Education, its superintendent and the Board members have not collected and paid the occupational license taxes of the employees on the newly annexed properties.

Because of this, the city says it intends to file a new lawsuit against the Board, the superintendent and the Board members in their representative and individual capacities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.