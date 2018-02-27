ISP: Deadly crash in Washington Co., IL

1 person died and 1 was injured in a Washington County crash (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police was at the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Washington County, Illinois.

It happened on Tuesday, February 27 at 1:07 p.m. on Illinois Route 15, just east of Raven Road.

According to state police, another person received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

A preliminary report shows a Chevrolet Impala was headed east on Route 15 when it crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford truck head-on.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the north side of the highway.

Route 15 was closed for around three hours for crash investigation and clean up.

The name of the person killed has been withheld until family can be notified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.