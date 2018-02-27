George Washington Carver portrait at MO governor's mansion

The portrait of GWC will be displayed in the dining room (Source: Mo. Governor's Office)

A portrait of George Washington Carver will be displayed at the Missouri Governor's mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri.

According to Gov. Eric Greitens, it's the first time in the state's history the portrait of an African-American will be on display in the dining room.

“We hang this portrait today because George Washington Carver is one of us," said Greitens. "He is a Missourian who came from very little, went very far, and left our country better for his time on Earth. He began life as a slave, and he ended it a hero, someone praised throughout the world, someone honored by Presidents and Kings for his work feeding people and fixing farms. It is an honor to recognize his tremendous example,” said Governor Greitens.

The portrait was painted by Missourian Joanna Reid.

The portrait is to be presented at a Black History Month reception hosted by the Governor and First Lady.

Tours of the Governor’s Mansion are available from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For groups larger than 10 a reservation is asked to be made.

