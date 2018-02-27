MO Attorney General files to run for US Senate seat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Attorney General files to run for US Senate seat

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Written by Emily Moore, Producer
Connect
The Missouri Attorney General has filed to run for the US Senate (Source: Josh Hawley, Twitter) The Missouri Attorney General has filed to run for the US Senate (Source: Josh Hawley, Twitter)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is officially running for the United States Senate. 

The Attorney General filed the official paperwork to run on Tuesday. 

Hawley said he will fight for tax relief, higher wages, for better jobs.

The Republican will be running against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill for the seat she currently holds. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly