MO Attorney General files to run for US Senate seat

The Missouri Attorney General has filed to run for the US Senate (Source: Josh Hawley, Twitter)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is officially running for the United States Senate.

The Attorney General filed the official paperwork to run on Tuesday.

Hawley said he will fight for tax relief, higher wages, for better jobs.

The Republican will be running against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill for the seat she currently holds.

Today I’m saying “I’m in”! I’m in to defend Missouri families against higher taxes, fight for conservative values, support our farmers and take back Missouri’s senate seat. #MOsen pic.twitter.com/ZFtGoVxuoL — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 27, 2018

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.