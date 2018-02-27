Public meeting on Route 67 intersection improvements in Farmingt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Public meeting on Route 67 intersection improvements in Farmington, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the City of Farmington along with MoDOT representatives will hold an informational public meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 to discuss intersection improvements in Farmington, Missouri. 

The meeting will be held at the Farmington Regional Library. It is located at 101 North A Street.

The project includes reconfiguring the Route 67 median crossover at New Perrine Road with a j-turn design and removing the median crossover at Doubet Road.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2018, with completion anticipated in fall 2018.

