Public meeting on Route 67 intersection improvements in Farmington, MO

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the City of Farmington along with MoDOT representatives will hold an informational public meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 to discuss intersection improvements in Farmington, Missouri.

The meeting will be held at the Farmington Regional Library. It is located at 101 North A Street.

The project includes reconfiguring the Route 67 median crossover at New Perrine Road with a j-turn design and removing the median crossover at Doubet Road.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2018, with completion anticipated in fall 2018.

