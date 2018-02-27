Men's basketball OVC honors: Racers' Stark earns player of the year

Men's basketball OVC honors: Racers' Stark earns player of the y - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Murray State senior guard Jonathan Stark is the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year. (Source: Murray State University)
Murray State senior guard Jonathan Stark is the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

Stark helped to lead the Racers to a 16-2 record and the OVC regular season championship.

Tennessee State junior Christian Mekowulu is the OVC Defensive Player of the Year while Austin Peay's Terry Taylor was named Freshman of the Year and his first-year head coach, Matt Figger, was named OVC Coach of the Year. 

The awards were voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.

2017-18 All-OVC Men's Basketball Teams and Award Winners

  • OVC Player of the Year: Jonathan Stark, Murray State
  • OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State
  • OVC Freshman of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
  • OVC Coach of the Year: Matt Figger, Austin Peay

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

  • Jonathan Stark, Murray State
  • Dylan Windler, Belmont
  • Averyl Ugba, Austin Peay
  • Denzel Mahoney, Southeast Missouri
  • Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
  • Amanze Egekeze, Belmont
  • Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
  • Terrell Miller, Murray State
  • Austin Luke, Belmont
  • Ja Morant, Murray State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

  • Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State
  • Curtis Phillips, Jr., Tennessee Tech    
  • Jalen Henry, SIUE
  • Malcolm Drumwright, Jacksonville State
  • Montell Goodwin, Eastern Illinois

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

  • Averyl Ugba, Austin Peay
  • Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
  • Ja Morant, Murray State
  • Ledarrius Brewer, Southeast Missouri
  • Jason Burnell, Jacksonville State
  • Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois

