Men's basketball OVC honors: Racers' Stark earns player of the year

Murray State senior guard Jonathan Stark is the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year. (Source: Murray State University)

Murray State senior guard Jonathan Stark is the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

Stark helped to lead the Racers to a 16-2 record and the OVC regular season championship.

Tennessee State junior Christian Mekowulu is the OVC Defensive Player of the Year while Austin Peay's Terry Taylor was named Freshman of the Year and his first-year head coach, Matt Figger, was named OVC Coach of the Year.

The awards were voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.

2017-18 All-OVC Men's Basketball Teams and Award Winners

OVC Player of the Year: Jonathan Stark, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: Matt Figger, Austin Peay

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

Jonathan Stark, Murray State

Dylan Windler, Belmont

Averyl Ugba, Austin Peay

Denzel Mahoney, Southeast Missouri

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Amanze Egekeze, Belmont

Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

Terrell Miller, Murray State

Austin Luke, Belmont

Ja Morant, Murray State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State

Curtis Phillips, Jr., Tennessee Tech

Jalen Henry, SIUE

Malcolm Drumwright, Jacksonville State

Montell Goodwin, Eastern Illinois

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Averyl Ugba, Austin Peay

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Ja Morant, Murray State

Ledarrius Brewer, Southeast Missouri

Jason Burnell, Jacksonville State

Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.