Murray State, SEMO basketball players earn OVC honors

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Two college basketball players earned post-season Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Murray State' s Ke'Shunan James was named the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Player. She's the third Racer to earn the honor. James recently became the third member of Murray State's 2,000-point club.

SEMO's Adrianna Murphy was selected as the OVC Defensive Player of the Year. She is the first Redhawk to earn this honor. The junior guard ranks 19th in the nation with a league-leading 2.9 steals per game.

2017-18 All-Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Teams, voted on by the league's head basketball coaches and sports information directors:

FIRST TEAM

  • Ke'Shunan James, Murray State
  • Darby Maggard, Belmont
  • Sally McCabe, Belmont
  • Tia Wooten, Tennessee State
  • Kendall Spray, UT Martin
  • Kylee Smith, Belmont
  • Donshel Beck, SIUE       
  • A'Queen Hayes, Eastern Kentucky
  • Miranda Crockett, Morehead State
  • Brianne Alexander, Austin Peay      
  • Eriel McKee, Morehead State          

SECOND TEAM

  • Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
  • Lauren White, SIUE                             
  • Jenny Roy, Belmont                            
  • Bria Bethea, Murray State 
  • Ashton Feldhaus, UT Martin

ALL-NEWCOMER

  • A'Queen Hayes, Eastern Kentucky  
  • Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri             
  • MacKenzie Coleman, Tennessee Tech
  • Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
  • Taylor Roberts, Tennessee State     

OVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

OVC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adrianna Murphy, Southeast Missouri

OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Bart Brooks, Belmont

