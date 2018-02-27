Murray State, SEMO basketball players earn OVC honors

Two college basketball players earned post-season Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Murray State' s Ke'Shunan James was named the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Player. She's the third Racer to earn the honor. James recently became the third member of Murray State's 2,000-point club.

SEMO's Adrianna Murphy was selected as the OVC Defensive Player of the Year. She is the first Redhawk to earn this honor. The junior guard ranks 19th in the nation with a league-leading 2.9 steals per game.

2017-18 All-Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Teams, voted on by the league's head basketball coaches and sports information directors:

FIRST TEAM

Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

Darby Maggard, Belmont

Sally McCabe, Belmont

Tia Wooten, Tennessee State

Kendall Spray, UT Martin

Kylee Smith, Belmont

Donshel Beck, SIUE

A'Queen Hayes, Eastern Kentucky

Miranda Crockett, Morehead State

Brianne Alexander, Austin Peay

Eriel McKee, Morehead State

SECOND TEAM

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

Lauren White, SIUE

Jenny Roy, Belmont

Bria Bethea, Murray State

Ashton Feldhaus, UT Martin

ALL-NEWCOMER

A'Queen Hayes, Eastern Kentucky

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

MacKenzie Coleman, Tennessee Tech

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

Taylor Roberts, Tennessee State

OVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

OVC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adrianna Murphy, Southeast Missouri

OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Bart Brooks, Belmont

