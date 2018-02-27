WATCH: 1 year after EF4 tornado touched down in Perryville, MO

This was just one home damaged in Perryville, Mo. on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: Crystal Britt/KFVS)

This video from Drone12 shows some of the areas off of Interstate 55 in Perryville, Missouri one year after an EF4 tornado touched down.

At least 10 people were injured and one person died that night on Feb. 28, 2017.

It left hundreds of homes and property damaged.

