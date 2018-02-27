Several SIU basketball players receive Missouri Valley Conferenc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several SIU basketball players receive Missouri Valley Conference honors

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Missouri Valley Conference 2017-18 men's basketball team has been selected.

In the Heartland, Armon Fletcher with SIU Carbondale made second-team honors. Kavion Pippen also with SIU received third team and all-newcomer team honors.

Sean Lloyd received all-defensive team honors. 

