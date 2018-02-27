Cleanup begins after tornado hits Malden, MO

Volunteers meet to cleanup damage done in Malden, MO from a tornado. (Source: cNews)

Sixty-six homes were damaged and four people have moderate injuries after an EF2 tornado ripped through Malden, Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Now volunteers begin the cleanup. They start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Malden Community Center on 607 N. Douglas St., for designated work locations and assignments.

City officials posted their gratitude on social media for the support shown to their community.

Representatives from the Missouri Attorney General's Office will be at the Malden Community Center in Malden, Missouri on Friday, March 2.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Southeast Regional Office continues to help the City of Malden in the aftermath of the EF2 tornado.

The department, in coordination with the State Emergency Management Agency, will be available at the Multi-Agency Resouce Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 2 at the community center.

According to the department, they and city officials determined the drinking water and sewer services were operational following the tornado. However, due to the large volume of downed trees and other vegetative wastes, they determined there was an immediate need for a burn permit to help with the waste.

Regional office staff expedited the permit and worked with the city to establish a debris collection location.

