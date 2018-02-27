First Alert: More rain overnight, milder temps

Tracking chances of Thunderstorms later in the week (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds will bring some rain with them during the overnight hours. If you are out this evening expect temperatures to be mild for this time of the year. Rain should hold off until the late evening hours for most areas.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of the Heartland, which will help our river flooding concerns.

The weekend looks nice and dry!

