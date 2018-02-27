Family escapes early morning fire in North Cape Girardeau County

The flames did not spread to surrounding homes (Source: KFVS)

A family escaped the flames of an early morning fire Tuesday (Source: KFVS)

North Cape Girardeau County Fire Protection District is on the scene of an early morning trailer fire this Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 5 a.m. on Butternut Lane near Friedheim.

Flames were shooting from the trailer roof when crews arrived.

The family was in the home when the fire started but they all got out in time.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Flames did not spread to nearby trailers according to officials.

There is no word yet on what started the blaze.

