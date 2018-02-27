National Pancake, Strawberry Days

Funny how things work out. It's National Strawberry Day but that's not all, it is also National Pancake Day.

What a delicious day it is.

How did the little strawberry get its name? Some believe it has to do with the way they grow, or rather the way the fall.

The berries would drop off the leaves and become “strewn” about the plant. Overtime “strewn-berries” became “strawberries”.

And what do strawberries go oh so well with? Pancakes of course!

IHOP restaurants began National Pancake Day in 2006. Since that day, they have raised $24 million for charities. Consider donating today if you're eating the cakes at an IHOP near you.

To observe the day, why not make a few pancakes and grab the whipped cream. Drop on some strawberries and dig in!

