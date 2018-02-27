Illinois lawmakers to finalize hospital assessment program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers made the final tweaks to a health care program responsible for bringing in billions of federal dollars to the state's hospitals.

The House Appropriations-Human Services Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a finalized hospital assessment program. The state is updating how it allocates Medicaid funding to hospitals in response to federal pressures.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago is the chairman of the committee. He says the program will bring $3.5 billion in federal funds into Illinois' health care system. The proposal updates patient data and rolls some payments into the managed care system.

Two Chicago-based hospitals in impoverished neighborhoods say they will be forced to close under the new program. Harris says he will continue to work with the facilities to address their concerns.

