5 things to know Feb. 27

Good morning it is Tuesday, February 27.

First Alert Forecast

We’re going to have another day of mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine, at least in the morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds will increase, this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for everyone.

Our threat for severe weather looks low and isolated Wednesday. There will be rain tomorrow morning and then again in the evening and afternoon.

The later rain still might contain thunderstorms. Flash flooding doesn’t look likely, but the river flooding will continue.

Start thinking about your weekend plans, things are looking dry and seasonably mild.

Making headlines

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.