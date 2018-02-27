5 things to know Feb. 27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 27

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Good morning it is Tuesday, February 27.

First Alert Forecast

We’re going to have another day of mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine, at least in the morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds will increase, this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for everyone.

Our threat for severe weather looks low and isolated Wednesday. There will be rain tomorrow morning and then again in the evening and afternoon.

The later rain still might contain thunderstorms. Flash flooding doesn’t look likely, but the river flooding will continue.

Start thinking about your weekend plans, things are looking dry and seasonably mild.

Making headlines

  1. Storms raged in the Heartland on Saturday evening, Feb. 24 bringing a total of six tornadoes.
  2. The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Malden Missouri Community Center to aid in tornado recovery.
  3. A group of Republican lawmakers will call for the Missouri Governor's resignation.
  4. Four water rescues in Hamilton County, Illinois led to some tense moments for one family.
  5. The home of a first responder from Murray, Kentucky was directly in the path of an EF1 tornado.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly