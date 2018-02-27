Rescue has connection to flood victim in Hamilton County, IL

Four water rescues in Hamilton County, Illinois led to some tense moments for one family.

Joe Jackson and his family were trying to cross a creek when flash flood water began to overtake them.

"The water it was rising probably 4 inches every 15 minutes at that time," said Jackson.

When rescuers reached the Jackson family, they on top the truck.

The rescuers were able to get their boat to the family and get everyone to safety.

One of the rescuers, Conservation Police Officer Mark Folden with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, had an unexpected connection with one of the children.

"I was nervous and I thought everybody else was nervous, said Folden. "This young girl was so calm, and then she's like hey! You're Bren's dad. The little girl ended up being in my daughter's kindergarten class so It kinda hit home for me at that."

Jackson said he learned a good lesson.

"Stay out of flood water don't drive through it," said Jackson.

