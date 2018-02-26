Hoops scores for Feb. 26

Here are the basketball scores from around the Heartland.

Missouri

Class 4 District 1 girls Semifinals

Notre Dame - 74

Sikeston - 46

Dexter - 64

Cape Central - 41

Class 5 District 1 girls Semifinals

Poplar Bluff - 45

Northwest - 27

Jackson - 51

Seckman - 23

Illinois

Massac County - 48

Carterville - 46

Mt. Vernon - 63

Herrin - 42

