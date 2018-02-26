Hoops scores for Feb. 26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hoops scores for Feb. 26

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Here are the basketball scores from around the Heartland.

Missouri

Class 4 District 1 girls Semifinals

  • Notre Dame - 74
  • Sikeston - 46
  • Dexter - 64
  • Cape Central - 41

Class 5 District 1 girls Semifinals

  • Poplar Bluff - 45
  • Northwest - 27
  • Jackson - 51
  • Seckman - 23

Illinois

  • Massac County - 48
  • Carterville - 46
  • Mt. Vernon - 63
  • Herrin - 42

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly