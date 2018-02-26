Family Counseling Center And Illinois Partners For Human Service To Host March Reframing Event

Family Counseling Center, Inc. and Illinois Partners for Human Service are partnering for "Reframing Your Message To Create Action And Support".

The event aims to present a new evidence-based communication strategy for providers as part of ongoing efforts to change the conversation on human services in the state of Illinois.

“We’re extremely excited to be involved with this event,” said Executive Director Sherrie L. Crabb, one of the event’s presenters. “The whole ‘reframing’ process is an important challenge for us to take on in our efforts to revive the human service sector throughout the rural areas of Illinois.”

Topics will include avoiding communication traps, strategies for use in the current legislative and public landscape and the opportunity to lead efforts to change the conversation on human services. These discussions are based upon research by FrameWorks Institute and in partnership with the National Human Services Assembly

“The very term ‘human services’ is an issue because most people don’t have any idea what those are,” explained Crabb. “Even worse, they think that’s something for other people, people who are weak or of low income when that’s not at all the case. Human services are needed by everyone, just like we all need cops and firefighters and EMTs. We all face storms in our lives and human service providers are just another one of those resources that we all should be able to access. We need to work to express our mission in a way that drops the jargon and makes sense to people who don’t have a human services background.”

The event will take place at Autumn Ridge Supportive Living Facility in Vienna, Ill. on March 1, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

