NWS: 7 confirmed tornadoes in Heartland on Saturday

Tornado damage in Malden, Mo. as seen from the air. (Source: Malden Police Department)

A total of seven tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Saturday evening, February 24.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes include:

EF0 in Lone Oak, Ky with winds of 65 miles per hour

EF2 in Malden, Mo. with winds of 115 miles per hour

EF2 in Matthews, Mo. with winds of 120 miles per hour

EF1 in Murray, Ky. with winds of 105 miles per hour

EF1 in Union City, Tenn. with winds of 110 miles per hour

EF1 in Graves County KY near Bell City with winds of 100 miles per hour

EF1 in Graves County near the community of Golo. Winds topped 100 miles per hour

The EF1 tornado in Union City, Tenn. is still being surveyed and may be stronger. However, it's currently an EF1.

Also, the EF2 in Malden, Mo. was on the ground for about 41.5 miles and caused a death in Clay County, Arkansas.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.