Business in the front, party in the back at Mullet Festival

Mullet enthusiasts from across Australia assembled in a small country town on Saturday, February 24 to celebrate "the mullet lifestyle" and crown a "greatest mullet of all."

Laura Johnson, publican of the Chelmsford Hotel in Kurri Kurri, conceived the idea of an inaugural Mullet Haircut Festival as a way to bring people into the community.

"So here in Kurri, we believe that we actually created the mullet," Johnson said. "We've had it the longest and we thought we would give our locals a chance to strut their stuff and see, not only if they've had it for the longest, but if they're still up with current trends and rocking the mullet."

More than 150 contestants' mullets were categorized into five groups: everyday, grubby, "ranga" (red hair), women's and juniors.

"I'm named the Mullet Lord, for some weird reason," Competition Judge Daniel Brown said.

"I've had mine since 1972, so most of the guys I'm competing with probably weren't [even] born then," mullet contestant Laurie Manuele said.

Shane "Shag" Hanrahan, who began growing his mullet cut in 1986, won the highly coveted award for the "greatest mullet of all."

"Thank you very much," Hanrahan said. "I don't know what to say, I've got stage fright. I'd like to thank everyone that's come, or not come but everyone's arrived."

The short on top and sides, long at the back mullet hairstyle was glamourized in the 1970s and '80s.

