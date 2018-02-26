USACE elevate to Phase II floodfight in Heartland

On Monday morning, February 26, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer officials elevated its floodfight to Phase II in the Cairo, Illinois; Missouri and Reelfoot-Obion in Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to the USACE, the White River area in Arkansas remains in Phase I floodfight status.

Communities affected by this activity may include:

Cairo area - Cities of Cairo and Mound City, Ill.

Missouri area - Caruthersville, East Prairie, Charleston and New Madrid

Reelfoot Obion area - Hickman, Ky; Tiptonville, Dyersburg and Ridgley, Tenn.

White River area - Clarendon, De Valls Bluff, Des Arc, Biscoe and Augusta, Ark.

On Monday afternoon, approximately 24 USACE field personnel were mobilizing to begin the floodfight response. They will conduct patrols each day from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., checking the condition of levees and other flood protection structures and looking for problems like water seepage under levees.

Additional employees working at the USACE Emergency Operations Center at the District Headquarters in Memphis are supporting the field personnel.

During a Phase II activation, USACE personnel intensively monitor government flood risk reduction works. They also make technical assistance, supplies and equipment available to area communities and flood control organizations to supplement local and state resources engaged in floodfighting effforts.

At the request of state emergency management authorities, the Corps of Engineers supplied or loaned the following equipment and supplies to several communities, including:

One 12-inch pump with 300 feet of hose to the City of Wynne, Ark.

Ten rolls of plastic sheeting to protect levees from erosion to Lake County, Tenn.

Two 12-inch pumps to the City of Clarendon, Ark.

Two vertical lift sewer pumps and 1,000 feet of hose to the City of Cairo, Ill.

