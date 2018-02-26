Group of GOP lawmakers to call for Greitens' resignation

Several GOP lawmakers held a news conference at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, February 26.

In the news conference, they said they'll form a group of lawmakers to investigate the allegations and determine whether the governor can lead the state.

Also, a group of Republican lawmakers will call for the Governor's resignation.

Last week the governor was indicted on a charge of invasion of privacy

He was accused of taking a photograph of a woman in a state of full or partial nudity without her consent.

The governor was in Malden, Missouri on Monday afternoon touring the damage from an EF2 tornado on Saturday.

