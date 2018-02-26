An Innocent Man? Kathy Sweeney Investigates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

An Innocent Man? Kathy Sweeney Investigates

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(KFVS) -

David Robinson of Sikeston has spent the last 17 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit.

Robinson admits to dealing drugs, but has always maintained that he’s not a killer.

"I ain't no murderer. I ain't killed nobody. I didn't kill Sheila Box or nobody else," said Robinson from behind bars.

And a judge agrees with Robinson. Now, the Missouri Supreme Court will decide if his conviction should be thrown out.

Tonight on Heartland News at 6, Kathy Sweeney investigates, ‘An Innocent man?’

