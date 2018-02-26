Gov. Greitens toured EF2 tornado damage in Malden, MO

More than 60 homes were damaged and four people were injured in the tornado. (Source: Kelsey Anders/KFVS)

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Malden, Missouri on Monday, February 26 to tour tornado damage.

While visiting with families in Malden, he thanked first responders and others working to recover.

The governor also visited a nursing home and families that were impacted by the tornado in Matthews, Mo.

Gov. Greitens declared a state of emergency on Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

"This is a resilient community," he said. "In the face of serious danger and damage, the faith, strength and spirit of the community is unbroken."

An EF2 tornado touched down in Malden on Saturday evening, Feb. 24. More than 60 homes were damaged and four people were injured.

