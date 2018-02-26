Record caseload in medical program for foster children

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - Officials of the Adams County Health Department say the caseload for a western Illinois program that provides medical management for children in foster care is at an all-time high.

Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch tells The Quincy Herald-Whig that with many people getting in trouble for drugs, their children are entering the foster system.

The Health Works program oversees children in foster care in Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Pike and Schuyler counties. It ensures children make medical appointments and receive immunizations.

The department had 99 foster children in the program in 2015, 96 in 2016 and 200 in 2017.

Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Friye says the area is seeing an increase of children in foster care because methamphetamine use. She says more foster parents are needed.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

