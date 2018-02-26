Gallatin County, IL prepares for rising flood waters

The Ohio River is rising after several days of rain. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

A flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Old Shawneetown in Gallatin County, Illinois.

According to Gallatin County Emergency Management, the river level at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, was at 51.9 feet and is still predicted to crest at 52.2.

“We are using some of the data we collected from the 1997 and 2011 floods, to help prepare for this year's flood,” said Gallatin County EMA Director Steve Galt. “The prediction for the crest later this week, puts flood waters up to near those recent floods and basically, we are urging residents that had flood water affecting them, back then, they need to start preparing now.”

The following roadways are being impacted:

Sawmill Road at Junction is closed

New Market Road and Shawnee Road north of Junction is closed

Eula Street at West Main St. in Junction is closed

Additional sandbagging is beginning in Old Shawneetown and Equality.

The Little Wabash River has been officially closed to boat traffic from the Illinois 141 bridge to the mouth of the Little Wabash River and Wabash River.

The Junction Post Office operations will officially move to the Shawneetown Post Office beginning on February 28, through the duration of the flood only.

People are urged not to drive around barricades or through flood waters.

