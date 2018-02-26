Summer employment at Rend Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for graduating high school seniors and college students to work the summer recreation season.

Students pursuing careers in biology, outdoor recreation and law enforcement are encouraged to apply.

Summer term employees work a 40 hour schedule at $11.68 an hour and may be required to work days, nights, weekends or holidays.

Applicants can call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493 to answer questions or to get assistance with the application process.

The deadline is March 8th.

