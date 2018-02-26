Traffic moving on Ledbetter Bridge in McCracken Co., KY

A crash restricted traffic at the US 60/US 62 intersection of the US 60 "Ledbetter" Bridge at the McCracken County end. The site is cleared and all lanes are now open.

The crash involved three vehicles on Kentucky Dam Rd. on Monday. Feb. 26 around 6:40 a.m.

According to deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department a Ford Edge driven by Amy Crenshaw, of Paducah, ran a stop light at the U.S. 60 Ledbetter Bridge intersection with Kentucky Dam Road.

Crenshaw’s vehicle was struck by two vehicles on Kentucky Dam Rd. Her young daughter was also in the vehicle and was properly restrained in a booster seat and complained of pain in her neck.

The Honda Odyssey van was driven by Ashley Turner, of Paducah, was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries to her right arm. The third vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, was driven by Rebecca Carpenter, also of Paducah, she reported pain in her left shoulder.

Traffic in the area was slowed to one lane on Kentucky Dam Rd and three lanes on the crossover going north and south on the Ledbetter Bridge for about one hour.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Reidland Farley Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and Paducah Ford.

