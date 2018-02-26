First Alert: Dry weather, sunshine today

Drier weather sticks around for your entire Monday (Source: KFVS)

Sunshine and dry air are the story of the day.

Clear skies in the evening will see temperatures drop tonight with lows in the 30s.

Tuesday will be another warm and dry day with an increase of clouds in the afternoon. High are expected to reach the middle 60s.

There is another chance of storms midweek but does not appear to be a big severe weather threat.

