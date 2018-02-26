5 things to know Feb. 26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 26

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good morning it is Monday, February 26.

First Alert Forecast

Enjoy the dry weather at least for the next two days. We’re still not out of the woods with river flooding, but the dry days will help.

Today will be sunny, with temperatures that will top out near 60 degrees in some places.

Wednesday and Thursday will see showers and thunderstorms back to the Heartland. We’re still watching for the possibility of severe storms.

Next weekend is looking nice, dry and seasonably warm

Making headlines

  1. Members of Governor Eric Greitens own political party are continuing to call on him to resign.
  2. Matthews, Missouri was hit by an EF2 tornado on Saturday that damaged five homes.
  3. Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter are responding to Malden, Mo after Saturday's tornado.
  4. The City of Murray Kentucky's Mayor Jack Rose declared a State of Emergency on Saturday due to severe storms.
  5. Several areas have water over the roads following the flooding of the last few days.

