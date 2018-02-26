5 things to know Feb. 26

Good morning it is Monday, February 26.

First Alert Forecast

Enjoy the dry weather at least for the next two days. We’re still not out of the woods with river flooding, but the dry days will help.

Today will be sunny, with temperatures that will top out near 60 degrees in some places.

Wednesday and Thursday will see showers and thunderstorms back to the Heartland. We’re still watching for the possibility of severe storms.

Next weekend is looking nice, dry and seasonably warm

