Du Quoin hosting Southern Illinois Reads Book Festival

Meet 15 Illinois authors and one illustrator Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Du Quoin High School during the Southern Illinois Reads Book Festival.

The free event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The authors and illustrator will be giving presentations, signing autographs and taking pictures with attendees.

There will also be other activities at the event.

For more information click here.

