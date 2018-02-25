UT Martin names new provost, vice chancellor

Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier was announced as the UT Martin's new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs by Dr. Keith Carver.

He is expected to assume his duties on July 1st at UT Martin.

Cavalier most recently served as provost of Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.

“I am excited to join a community that impressed me, during my campus interviews, as truly energized and moving in a positive direction,” said Cavalier. “I am eager to partner with Chancellor Carver and the faculty, staff and members of the chancellor’s leadership team to advance UT Martin’s commitment to making a profound impact on the lives of all UTM students.”

Cavalier holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in English from Northeastern University in Massachusetts and a doctoral degree, also in English, from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

