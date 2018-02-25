Ronald McDonald House charities help promote swimming safety with donation to Carbondale Park District

McDonald's is giving back to the community with a donation of $3,798.79 to Carbondale Park District via its Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Carbondale Park District was organized in 1940. Its mission is to improve the quality of community life by providing exceptional recreation and leisure opportunities. McDonald's generous donation will be used to fund swimming lessons for students who attend Carbondale School District #95 Parrish School. Carbondale Park District’s Executive Director Kathy Renfro was immensely grateful for this donation.

Moreland-Bishop McDonalds Representative Stephanie Bishop presented the check and remarked that McDonald's “appreciates the work you do to enrich the lives of children and that they are happy to support your efforts."

Moreland/Bishop family-owned restaurants have been a dining destination of choice for Southern Illinois residents and their families since 1981. They are a locally owned and operated family business with 14 locations in Southern Illinois.