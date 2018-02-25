Poplar Bluff Schools closed Feb. 26 due to storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Schools closed Feb. 26 due to storms

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff schools will be on Feb. 26 due to the effects of the storms on Feb. 24.

According to the Poplar Bluff School District, the staff needs extra time to clean up.

