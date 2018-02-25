Kentucky Emergency Management: tips on staying safe after the storm

Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) has continued its activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). On Feb. 24, KYEM activated the SEOC in response to the severe weather, heavy rainfall, tornado activity and ongoing flooding throughout Kentucky.

The SEOC is now at Level 3 with KYEM, state cabinet and federal partners monitoring several severe weather systems as they impacted Kentucky.

Heavy rain and tornadoes swept across Kentucky on Feb. 24, causing flash flooding and property damage to homes and businesses.

“The severe storms that passed through last night caused significant damage in communities throughout Kentucky,” said Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “We remind our citizens across the Commonwealth as they begin assessment and clean-up, there are still flooding dangers even though the storm activity has passed. Be aware of your surroundings at all times, as flooding continues throughout many counties and rivers will continue to rise for several days.”

KYEM has confirmed three deaths related to the storms. An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Logan and Christian County and an EF1 tornado hit Warren County.



KYEM officials are reminding citizens to take steps to keep themselves safe after flooding:



• Watch your step. Flood waters often hide sharp and dangerous debris like broken glass and metal.

• Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear like boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.

• Hands off! Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm or if it is wet to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

• Flooded homes are hazards Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

• Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline, or sewage.

• Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

KYEM is also reminding citizens that if they have any storm damage, to report it to their local emergency management director.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.