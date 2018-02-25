Harrah's Metropolis reopens after flooding

Rising rivers level had forced Harrah's Metropolis to close until further notice. (Source - Taylor Clark KFVS)

Harrah's Metropolis Casino and hotel has reopened. They were closed due to high Ohio River levels.

On Feb. 25 Harrah's Metropolis management made the decision to close the facility until river levels lowered.

The facility opened March 15 at 11 a.m.

During the closure, all 490 employees were paid, according to Harrahs.

According to Casino Operations Supervisor, Kristin McDonald, employees used the downtime to go over some training and give back to the community.

"They've worked at the humane society helping out with the pets," she said, "We've had a lot people work with the food pantries and helping to sort food and sort clothing with the clothing shelters and women's shelters."

