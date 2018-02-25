EF2 tornado with 120 mph winds hits Matthews, MO

The town of Matthews, Missouri was hit by an EF2 tornado on Saturday, February 24.

Five homes in Matthews had substantial damages and 10 other properties suffered damages.

A cotton gin just outside of Matthews was hit and the storm pushed three trucks and damaged them.

According to New Madrid EMA Director Dave McClarty, the storm hit the southwest part of Matthews.

McClarty said NWS in Paducah came out to survey the damages. They rated it as an EF2 tornado with 120 mile-per-hour winds.

A carport's roof was moved on top of its neighboring home 100 yards away.

A nursing home was damaged and its patients were sent to other facilities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.